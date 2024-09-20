Rome Streetz & Daringer Preview Their Upcoming Collab Project With Hazy "Sage" Featuring ScHoolboy Q

This is single number two from "Hatton Garden Holdup".

Rome Streetz is one the most stalwart undergrounders that we have going right now. You can always go to him for solid rhymes and bars, in addition to head-nodding East Coast hip-hop rhythms. Pretty soon, he will almost assuredly deliver one of those listening experiences again in just a few weeks. On October 4, him and veteran producer Daringer will be dropping their joint effort, Hatton Garden Holdup. Given that it's named after a longstanding London jewelry store, we are expecting a luxurious tape. Part of that expectation comes from the lead single "Starbvxkz".

The production has a glamorous feeling to it, thanks to its twinkling and soft piano melodies. It's been making us float since we've heard it and "Sage" by Rome Streetz is having that similar effect. With his brags and hazy beat, you can easily lock in, close your eyes, and feel the vibes almost instantaneously. Here, we are also getting the first feature for the eventual release. ScHoolboy Q's verse and drawn-out vocal delivery perfectly matches up with the mood. Overall, the track really does have a heady quality, and it may do it better than its predecessor. Fans can expect to have 13 songs, with features from Conway the Machine, Cormega, and Meyhem Lauren too. Give "Sage" a try with the YouTube link below.

"Sage" - Rome Streetz, Daringer, & ScHoolboy Q

Quotable Lyrics: