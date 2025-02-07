DJ Premier & Roc Marciano Link Up For The First Time On Luxurious "Armani Section"

A solo Preemo and Marci collab was long overdue.

Excitingly though, they aren't stopping here. Per Brooklyn Vegan, DJ Premier and Roc Marciano are going to be coming through with a joint EP in the near future. As it stands, the details are not available yet. Hopefully, though, fans won't have to wait too much longer. On "Armani Section" Premier cleverly compiles a handful of vocal samples from iconic 90's tracks from the likes of Lil' Kim, Nas , and Doug E. Fresh to highlight the expensive feel. "Now you wanna buy me diamonds and Armani? / Armani Exchange, the range / Fresh dressed like a million bucks." Marci doesn't disappoint one bit with slick and extremely braggadocious bars. When legends unite, they usually bring the best out of each other, and that's the case here.

Two boom-bap masters of their respective generations are colliding this weekend for an opulent single . The duo we are referring to is DJ Premier and Roc Marciano . Both have been doing the business for decades upon decades, and they are still some of the most respected artists in the game. With how good "Armani Section" is, you would think these two have an extensive catalog together. However, the opposite is quite true. Outside of Roc's appearance on "Respect My Gun," a 2018 collab between Preemo and Royce da 5'9", this is their only other record.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.