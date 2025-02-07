DJ Premier & Roc Marciano Link Up For The First Time On Luxurious "Armani Section"

Two boom-bap masters of their respective generations are colliding this weekend for an opulent single. The duo we are referring to is DJ Premier and Roc Marciano. Both have been doing the business for decades upon decades, and they are still some of the most respected artists in the game. With how good "Armani Section" is, you would think these two have an extensive catalog together. However, the opposite is quite true. Outside of Roc's appearance on "Respect My Gun," a 2018 collab between Preemo and Royce da 5'9", this is their only other record.
Excitingly though, they aren't stopping here. Per Brooklyn Vegan, DJ Premier and Roc Marciano are going to be coming through with a joint EP in the near future. As it stands, the details are not available yet. Hopefully, though, fans won't have to wait too much longer. On "Armani Section" Premier cleverly compiles a handful of vocal samples from iconic 90's tracks from the likes of Lil' Kim, Nas, and Doug E. Fresh to highlight the expensive feel. "Now you wanna buy me diamonds and Armani? / Armani Exchange, the range / Fresh dressed like a million bucks." Marci doesn't disappoint one bit with slick and extremely braggadocious bars. When legends unite, they usually bring the best out of each other, and that's the case here.
DJ Premier & Roc Marciano "Armani Section"
Quotable Lyrics:
Bummy rappers with bunny rabbit ears, you mad I'm a money magnet
Carats do the money dance in my sunglasses
Slick talker, this a tongue lashin'
If it's me and Preem, then it's a smash hit like summer madness
Will Smith should do the adlibs
While I mack b*tches in rich fabrics (Fabrics)