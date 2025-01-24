Roc Marciano Balances Swanky & Gritty On "Vintage Limo"

There are some rumblings online that he's got a jazz-influenced record on the way.

"Vintage Limo" 100 vinyls only!!! With one-of-a-kind artwork done by @josuethomas featuring a bonus B side. Pro by @rocmarci and co pro Josué Thomas." He continues, "Pull up tonight in Paris for the @artthatkills store opening and celebrate the 1st release off the LP "Criminal Jazz." The event was held at the Andy Wahloo bar and hopefully there was a some more information about the project. We would love to get our hands on that! This rollout is fairly similar to the one Roc and The Alchemist used for Skeleton Key . That was previewed at the Art Basel in Miami. As for "Vintage Limo" though, the New York keeps the bars PG and lets the instrumental shine. It's incredibly luxurious with its stellar saxophone play. However, it maintains the underground and nocturnal aesthetic from past releases. Overall, he proves just how talented he is as a MC and producer. He remains one the underground's top dogs and we cannot wait for this swanky switch-up.

Roc Marciano 's rap style is fairly applicable to multiple subgenres. Boom-bap is his strongest template for sure, but what about jazz? Well, he's here to give that to fans this weekend with the release of "Vintage Limo." It's his first solo drop of 2025 and it looks to be leading the way for an upcoming album. There are some forums and other online chatter hinting a possible full foray into jazz rap. The title, Criminal Jazz, certainly provides some validity to these discussions, so we will just have to wait and see when it drops. Roc Marciano made the announcement on his Instagram in tandem with an exclusive 100 vinyl run for the lead single.

