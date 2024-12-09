Roc Marciano & The Alchemist Share The First Look At Their Forthcoming Collab Tape With "Chopstick"

The cross-country collaborators are linking up again in 2024.

That hit in 2022 and multiple tracks from it remain some of Roc's most popular releases to date. With that in mind, why not run it back? Well, we hopefully won't have to wait long, but in case we do, they have shared the first single. It's called "Chopstick," and if this is how the tape is going to roughly sound, we are all ears. In typical Roc and Uncle Al fashion, the production falls into the boom bap category and it's very grimy and menacing. There are several slick lines about fishing hooks, bookies, and Tems. If you want to hear them, check out the new music video which is also just landed not too long ago. There's going to be no features, and all of the beats will be exclusively handled by Alchemist. To us, it sounds like we are in for a real treat in four days.

Roc Marciano started off 2024 with a bang , and now, he's looking to leave with one to cap it off. According to Genius, the Long Island, New York native will be dropping another project this coming Friday, December 13. The Skeleton Key is the name, and it will boast a tight, 10-song tracklist. The underground legend shared the tracklist on his Instagram just moments ago, which you can view below. However, this isn't a solo Roc project. Instead, it's going to be another collab tape with The Alchemist . That means this will be a follow-up to their inaugural and successful joint effort, The Elephant Man's Bones .

