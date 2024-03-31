Roc Marciano, The Alchemist & Animoss Produce Incredible Results With "Marciology"

Roc Marciano has been a staple of underground hip-hop in New York for about 12 years now. You can always count on him for top-tier lyricism, intriguing production, and a mic presence that commands attention. For 2024, the Long Island native has a lot live up to from last year. He had two of the stronger releases with Nothing Bigger Than The Program and the deluxe of The Elephant Man's Bones with The Alchemist. Well, we are happy to report that Roc Marciano is off to one hell of a start with Marciology.

The legendary rapper and producer teased the album last week with the lead single "Gold Crossbow." It was easily one of the most chilling songs of the year and it had us excited for the full body of work. Marci also produced that track, which is the case for this entire album. However, he was not totally alone for this record.

Listen To Marciology By Roc Marciano

The Alchemist makes a welcome return and Animoss is in the mix as well. At the end of the year, this should be in end of the year debates and Marciano feels the same way. He went on Instagram to thank everyone who had a hand in bringing Marciology to life. However, he had to let everyone else know who really runs the rap game. "Can’t thank you brothers enough ❤️ let’s run it ⬆️ because let’s face it this s*** stale without me #pimpire #artthatkills 🌋 🌋🌋🐐"

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Marciology, by Roc Marciano, The Alchemist, and Animoss? Is this the rapper's best project of his career, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward and why? Who had the strongest guest performance on the record? Is the best-produced album of 2024?

Marciology Tracklist:

Marciology Goyard God Gold Crossbow True Love BeBe's Kids Bad JuJu with Larry June Tapeworm Killin' Spree with CRIMEAPPLE Went Diamond Higher Self T.F, Flee Lord LeFlair On The Run with Jay Worthy Larry Bird with Knowledge the Pirate, GREA8GAWD Floxxx

