The Alchemist & Roc Marciano Announce A New Collab Album Right Around The Corner

BYGabriel Bras Nevares38 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Action Bronson In Concert - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Action Bronson (L) and Roc Marciano backstage at Irving Plaza on February 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
"The Skeleton Key" will most likely be something special.

The Elephant Man's Bones was one of the dirtiest and most gratifying hip-hop albums of 2022, so it's only natural that the duo behind it would not only reunite eventually, but generate a whole lot of hype in the process. Moreover, Roc Marciano and The Alchemist announced The Skeleton Key, their next full-length team-up, on Wednesday (December 4) via the New York MC's Instagram page. He posted a flyer showcasing the LP's announcement and a listening experience for it on Saturday (December 7) at Art Basel in Miami, Florida. "Miami for art Basel on the 7th pull up and vibe with us, I will be in the building with my @artthatkills family. Music by myself and @alanthechemist and visual stimulation by @josuethomas," Marciano captioned.

Sadly, this announcement for The Skeleton Key did not come with an official release date announcement. However, The Alchemist and Roc Marciano did list "2024" next to the album's name in the flyer, so maybe it will come out before the year's out. Either way, we're incredibly excited for what's to come especially given both artists' incredible outputs this year. In Uncle Al's case, he dropped his solo album The Genuine Articulate and a collaborative record with Hit-Boy and his father Big Hit.

Read More: Big Hit, Hit-Boy And The Alchemist Deliver On Gritty "Black & Whites"

Roc Marciano & The Alchemist Unveil The Skeleton Key

As for Roc Marciano, he released the excellent Marciology earlier in 2024, which earned heavy praise from many folks – not least of which was Busta Rhymes. "THE FATHER OF THIS SOUND THAT GAVE BIRTH TO SO MANY OF YOU IS BACK!!!" Busta captioned an IG post celebrating the album's release. "JUST A FRIENDLY REMINDER @rocmarci WAS GETTING PLATINUM PLAQUES WITH ME SINCE 1999 WHEN HE COLLABORATED WITH MYSELF, @raekwon @realghostfacekillah PROD. BY @xplargepro CALLED #THEHEIST ON THE #ANARCHY ALBUM 25YRS AGO!!!"

In any case, The Skeleton Key will hopefully be one of the best albums of the near future, and if it drops next year, it could very well be one of 2025's best. Actually, who knows? Maybe it'll slip into upcoming 2024 lists if it drops soon. The Alchemist and Roc Marciano only put out greatness, so their combined powers will be something to behold. We're glad Al's tease towards more music this year was seemingly correct!

Read More: The Alchemist Reveals Backstory Behind His Kendrick Lamar "Meet The Grahams" Beat

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...