What happens when DJ Premier and Roc Marciano connect for a project? Greatness! That's what! You will be thoroughly impressed once you tap into The Coldest Profession. It's their first time linking for a collab tape and at eight tracks, there's no filler whatsoever.
Premo and Roc are undoubtedly a duo we are going to need more from going forward. Especially after hearing tracks like "Prayer Hands," "Execution Style," and "Glory Hole." But honestly all of the tracks give us this feeling.
Roc's got plenty of incredible displays of rhyming and rapping throughout his prolific discography. But you could honestly argue this entire tracklist belongs in his upper echelon. Some of his rhyme schemes are reminiscent of MF Doom.
Take the wing and taking flight pattern of bars on "Prayer Hands," for example. "It ain't spring, but I clean the glass with no wingman / This thing here, this sh*t ain't Jordan brand or Swingman / I sip Belaire with my pinky in the air / The 40 cal the length of an eagle's wingspan."
Simply astounding. As we said, the Long Island triple threat has been doing stuff like this for years. But for whatever reason, he sounds even more laser focused with DJ Premier behind the boards. Whether it's the super catchy sample flips on the lead single "Armani Section" or the dramatic strings and haunting presence on "Good To Go," the iconic beat smith is firing on all cylinders.
They are a perfect match on The Coldest Profession and this definitely album of the year contender.
DJ Premier & Roc Marciano The Coldest Profession
The Coldest Profession Tracklist:
- Arrival
- Armani Section
- Prayer Hands
- Good To Go
- Glory Hole
- RocMarkable
- Travel Fox
- Execution Style