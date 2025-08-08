News
the coldest profession
Mixtapes
DJ Premier Brings Surgical Performances Out Of Roc Marciano On "The Coldest Profession"
Roc Marciano has been one of the most reliable rappers for years, but DJ Premier sprinkled some extra pixie dust on him for this joint tape.
By
Zachary Horvath
August 08, 2025
