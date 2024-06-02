Nike SB Dunk High x Oski "Red Shark" Surfaces Online: New Images

This pair is going to be very exclusive.

The Nike SB Dunk High is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with Swedish skateboarder Oskar Rozenberg-Hallberg, known as Oski. This partnership introduces the exclusive friends and family "Red Shark" edition. The pair features a bold, all-red colorway with unique shark details. The upper is crafted from premium red leather, providing durability and a sleek look. A shark Swoosh, instead of the traditional Nike logo, adorns the sides, adding a distinctive touch. The shoe also includes Oski’s signature branding, emphasizing the collaboration's exclusivity. The midsole and outsole are also red, creating a cohesive and striking appearance.

This special edition maintains the classic Dunk High silhouette, celebrated for its performance and style in skateboarding culture. The "Red Shark" design highlights Oski's influence and creative vision. The Nike SB Dunk High is renowned for its comfort and support. It features a padded collar and tongue, ensuring a snug fit. The durable rubber sole offers excellent grip, essential for skateboarding. This collaboration is not just about aesthetics. It's a fusion of art and functionality, tailored for skate enthusiasts. The friends and family "Red Shark" edition is highly anticipated and is sure to be a coveted piece for collectors.

"Red Shark" Oski x Nike SB Dunk High

The “Red Shark” captivates with its bold all-red leather upper. Replacing the traditional Nike Swoosh is Oski’s distinctive shark branding on the sides. This unique feature highlights Rozenberg-Hallberg’s creative touch and his strong connection with the Nike SB brand. The vibrant red signifies the aggressive and fearless spirit of skateboarding.