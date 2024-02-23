Nike SB Dunk Low “University Red” Officially Unveiled

The Nike SB Dunk Low is generating buzz with its upcoming "University Red" colorway. This iteration of the classic skateboarding silhouette promises a bold and vibrant look that's sure to turn heads. The "University Red" colorway features a striking red upper with contrasting white accents, creating a dynamic and eye-catching aesthetic. Crafted with skateboarding performance in mind, the Nike SB Dunk Low offers durability, comfort, and style. The low-profile silhouette provides excellent board feel and flexibility, making it ideal for skate sessions or everyday wear.

With its iconic design and timeless appeal, the SB Dunk Low is a favorite among sneakerheads and skaters alike. The "University Red" colorway adds a pop of color to any outfit, making it a versatile option for both casual and athletic wear. Whether you're hitting the streets or shredding at the skatepark, these sneakers are sure to make a statement. Keep an eye out for the official release date of the Nike SB Dunk Low "University Red," as it's expected to be in high demand. Don't miss your chance to cop this bold and stylish sneaker when it drops.

"University Red" Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole that extends into the midsole. Consistent with its name, the sneaker features a university red leather upper with more red leather overlays. Also, a white Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Further, red laces and an orange Swoosh on the tongue complete the design. Finally, white Nike branding is located on the red heels.

More Photos

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

