Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ISO “University Blue” Surfaces Online: New Images

This pair is joining Nike's Orange Label collection.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ISO is gearing up for a new release in the "University Blue" colorway. This edition features a striking blue suede and leather upper. The combination of materials offers both style and durability. The blue tones create a bold and eye-catching look. The gum sole adds a classic touch. It contrasts beautifully with the vibrant blue upper. The gum sole also provides excellent grip and traction. This makes the shoe perfect for skateboarding and casual wear. Comfort is a key feature of the SB Dunk Low Pro ISO. The padded collar and tongue ensure a snug fit.

This helps absorb impact and enhances comfort during wear. The "University Blue" colorway stands out with its clean and vibrant design. The mix of suede and leather adds texture and depth. It’s a versatile shoe that pairs well with various outfits. The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ISO is popular among sneaker enthusiasts and skaters. Its combination of performance and style makes it a must-have. The "University Blue" colorway is sure to attract attention. As the release date approaches, excitement is building. Keep an eye out for the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ISO "University Blue."

"University Blue" Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ISO

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole paired with a matching gum midsole. Also, the uppers are made of blue suede with matching blue leather overlays. Further, a white Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Additionally, red Nike SB branding is displayed on the tongues, and white Nike branding appears on the heels.