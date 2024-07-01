Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ISO “University Blue” Surfaces Online: New Images

BYBen Atkinson246 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses Expectations
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 21: The Nike logo hangs above the entrance to the Nike store on December 21, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. Nike reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results with revenue of $11.36 billion vs. $11.25 billion expected. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
This pair is joining Nike's Orange Label collection.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ISO is gearing up for a new release in the "University Blue" colorway. This edition features a striking blue suede and leather upper. The combination of materials offers both style and durability. The blue tones create a bold and eye-catching look. The gum sole adds a classic touch. It contrasts beautifully with the vibrant blue upper. The gum sole also provides excellent grip and traction. This makes the shoe perfect for skateboarding and casual wear. Comfort is a key feature of the SB Dunk Low Pro ISO. The padded collar and tongue ensure a snug fit.

This helps absorb impact and enhances comfort during wear. The "University Blue" colorway stands out with its clean and vibrant design. The mix of suede and leather adds texture and depth. It’s a versatile shoe that pairs well with various outfits. The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ISO is popular among sneaker enthusiasts and skaters. Its combination of performance and style makes it a must-have. The "University Blue" colorway is sure to attract attention. As the release date approaches, excitement is building. Keep an eye out for the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ISO "University Blue."

Read More: Nike Air VaporMax Moc Roam “Cool Grey” Officially Revealed

"University Blue" Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ISO

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole paired with a matching gum midsole. Also, the uppers are made of blue suede with matching blue leather overlays. Further, a white Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Additionally, red Nike SB branding is displayed on the tongues, and white Nike branding appears on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Blazer Low Pro Club “University Gold” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Field General 82 “London” Gets Official Images

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-University-Red-Gum-FJ1674-600-4SneakersNike SB Dunk Low “University Red” Officially Unveiled3.6K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersNike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” Surfaces Online: New Images1.8K
Nike Q2 Sales Rise 10 Percent As Air Jordan Brand Soars To $1 Billion QuarterSneakersNike SB Dunk Low “Parachute Beige” Surfaces Online: New Images2.1K
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Mystic-Red-DV5429-601-4SneakersNike SB Dunk Low “Mystic Red” Official Photos911