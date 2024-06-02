Nike Air Max 1 x Jacquemus Pack Slated For This June: First Look

The Nike Air Max 1 is teaming up with French luxury brand Jacquemus for an exciting new collaboration. This release will feature three distinct colorways: white, silver, and red. Further, each colorway showcases the timeless design of the Air Max 1, enhanced by Jacquemus's signature style. Jacquemus, founded in 2009 by Simon Porte Jacquemus, is renowned for its bold yet minimalist collections. The brand's artistic designs and impeccable craftsmanship make it a perfect partner for Nike. Overall, this collaboration brings a fresh and luxurious twist to the iconic Air Max 1 silhouette.
The collaboration combines the comfort and performance of the Air Max 1 with the sophisticated design sensibilities of Jacquemus. Also, these sneakers are not just about style; they also deliver the comfort and support the Air Max line does so well. Fans of both brands are eagerly anticipating this release. The Nike Air Max 1 x Jacquemus collaboration is set to elevate sneaker collections with its unique blend of athletic functionality and luxury fashion. Don't miss out on adding these stylish and impeccably crafted sneakers to your wardrobe.
Read More: Nike Cortez “Lakers” Gets Official Images
Jacquemus x Nike Air Max 1
As mentioned, 3 new colorways are dropping. All three colorways are listed as “Coming Soon” on the brand’s website. The sneakers feature a thick sole, with a Nike Air Max bubble. Further, the uppers are comprised of leather, with suede overlays and perforations on the sides. Finally, they feature Jacquemus branding on the heels and tongues.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 x Jacquemus Pack is going to be released this June. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]