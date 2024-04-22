Air Jordan 1 Mid “Oxidized Green” Officially Unveiled

Get ready to step out in style with the Air Jordan 1 Mid in its exclusive "Oxidized Green" colorway. This upcoming release will captivate sneakerheads with its unique blend of colors and premium materials. As a women's exclusive, the "Oxidized Green" AJ1 Mid offers a fresh take on a classic silhouette. Featuring a sail midsole and white leather base, this AJ1 Mid provides a clean canvas for the striking dark green and black leather overlays. The contrasting colors create a bold and dynamic look that is sure to make a statement wherever you go.

With its iconic silhouette and iconic colorways, the AJ1 Mid continues to be a staple in sneaker culture. The "Oxidized Green" colorway adds a fresh twist to this classic model, offering a new interpretation of the AJ1 Mid that is both stylish and sophisticated. As a women's exclusive release, the "Oxidized Green" AJ1 Mid celebrates the diversity and individuality of female sneaker enthusiasts. With its bold color scheme and premium materials, this sneaker empowers and inspire women to express themselves through their footwear choices.

Read More: Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “University Red” Officially Revealed

"Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an oxidized green rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a white leather base with both black and oxidized green leather overlays. A dark green Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides outlined in light blue, and the Wings logo can be found, in black, above the Swoosh. Black laces complete the design. Finally, oxidized green Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Oxidized Green” will be released at some point in 2024. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $125 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike LeBron 21 “Multi-Color” Officially Unveiled

[Via]