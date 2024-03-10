Air Jordan 1 Mid “Cosmic Clay” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 Mid has soared in popularity over the past few months, becoming a must-have silhouette for sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Its upcoming "Cosmic Clay" colorway, set to drop this spring, further cements its status as a standout sneaker in the Air Jordan lineup. This new iteration boasts a striking blend of cosmic clay, white, and sail hues. It creates a captivating aesthetic that's sure to catch the eyes on the streets. The "Cosmic Clay" colorway features a rich, earthy tone that adds depth and character to the classic Air Jordan 1 Mid silhouette.

As the Air Jordan 1 Mid continues to captivate sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike, the anticipation for the "Cosmic Clay" release is palpable. Sneaker fans are eager to get their hands on this fresh colorway, which offers a refreshing twist on a beloved classic. Whether you're a seasoned sneaker collector or a casual enthusiast, the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Cosmic Clay" is a must-have addition to any collection. Its versatile color palette and timeless design make it the perfect choice for any occasion

"Cosmic Clay" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an orange rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a white leather base with orange leather overlays. Next, an orange Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides, and the Wings logo can be found, in orange, above the Swoosh. Also, orange laces complete the design. Finally, an orange Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Cosmic Clay” will be released this year, likely this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

