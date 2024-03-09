Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “White/Silver” Release Details

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is set to make waves with its upcoming "White/Silver" colorway. This sleek iteration of LeBron James's signature sneaker boasts a clean and futuristic design, with a pristine white upper accented by silver details. Crafted with cutting-edge materials and innovative technology, the LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD delivers optimal performance on the court. The lightweight construction and responsive cushioning ensure maximum comfort and support during intense gameplay.

The "White/Silver" colorway exudes sophistication and style, making it a versatile option for both on and off the court. Whether you're dominating the hardwood or stepping out in the streets, these sneakers are sure to make a statement. With its striking color combination and high-performance features, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is a must-have for basketball enthusiasts and sneaker aficionados alike. Stay tuned for the release date and get ready to elevate your game with this iconic silhouette.

"White/Silver" Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD

The shoes feature a white rubber sole coupled with a pristine white midsole. Constructed from white mesh, the uppers have white overlays for a sleek appearance. Enhancing the design, a silver Nike Swoosh embellishes the sides, accompanied by a smaller silver Swoosh for subtle detailing. Adding a touch of sophistication, the heels proudly display the NXXT GEN insignia in silver, elevating the overall aesthetic.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “White/Silver” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

