Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “White/Silver” Release Details

A clean new King James sneaker.

BYBen Atkinson
The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is set to make waves with its upcoming "White/Silver" colorway. This sleek iteration of LeBron James's signature sneaker boasts a clean and futuristic design, with a pristine white upper accented by silver details. Crafted with cutting-edge materials and innovative technology, the LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD delivers optimal performance on the court. The lightweight construction and responsive cushioning ensure maximum comfort and support during intense gameplay.

The "White/Silver" colorway exudes sophistication and style, making it a versatile option for both on and off the court. Whether you're dominating the hardwood or stepping out in the streets, these sneakers are sure to make a statement. With its striking color combination and high-performance features, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is a must-have for basketball enthusiasts and sneaker aficionados alike. Stay tuned for the release date and get ready to elevate your game with this iconic silhouette.

"White/Silver" Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a white rubber sole coupled with a pristine white midsole. Constructed from white mesh, the uppers have white overlays for a sleek appearance. Enhancing the design, a silver Nike Swoosh embellishes the sides, accompanied by a smaller silver Swoosh for subtle detailing. Adding a touch of sophistication, the heels proudly display the NXXT GEN insignia in silver, elevating the overall aesthetic.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “White/Silver” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
