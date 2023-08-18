Nike LeBron NXXT Gen “Lakers” Officially Revealed

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen is a basketball shoe that is closely associated with LeBron James, the famous NBA superstar. Designed for performance and style, this shoe is a favorite among basketball players and fans alike. LeBron James, often regarded as one of the greatest players in the sport’s history, has been an influential figure in the development of this shoe. With its comfortable fit and responsive cushioning, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen allows players to move swiftly and jump with ease on the court. Its durable materials ensure longevity, making it suitable for intense play and regular use.

The shoe’s sleek design and signature LeBron James logo add to its appeal. LeBron James, known for his remarkable skills and leadership on the court, has played a crucial role in the creation and promotion of the NXXT Gen. As a result, this shoe has become a symbol of performance and excellence, reflecting the qualities that define LeBron James’ game.

Read More: The Simpsons x Adidas Stan Smith “Homer Simpson” Release Date Revealed

“Lakers” Nike LeBron NXXT Gen

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a yellow rubber sole with a clean white midsole.Purple leather with black accents constructs the uppers. Purple laces and white Nike branding complete the tongues. The sides feature a large metallic Nike Swoosh and a small, black Nike Swoosh. A gold “XX” can be found on the heel and blacked-out LeBron branding can be found on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers are built for performance and feature a clean Los Angeles Lakers colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen “Lakers” is releasing during the holiday of this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Gamma Blue” Revealed

[Via]