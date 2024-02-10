Air Jordan 1 Mid “Industrial Blue” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is a beloved sneaker known for its iconic design and versatile style. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of its upcoming "Industrial Blue" colorway. This new iteration features a combination of industrial blue and white hues, creating a fresh and modern look. The bold blue accents add a pop of color to the classic silhouette, while the white elements provide a balanced contrast. Further, note that these sneakers are a WMNS exclusive. This means that only women's sizing will be available when these sneakers drop.

Crafted with premium materials and the signature Air Jordan quality, these sneakers are sure to be a hit among fans. The Air Jordan 1 Mid continues to be a staple in sneaker culture, appealing to both casual wearers and collectors alike. With its timeless design and upcoming "Industrial Blue" colorway, this sneaker is poised to make a statement on the streets and in the sneaker community. Stay tuned for its release, as it's going to fly off the shelves. Overall, this sneaker will definitely be a successful release.

"Industrial Blue" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an industrial blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a white leather base with white leather overlays. An industrial blue Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides, and the Wings logo can be found, in blue, above the Swoosh. White laces complete the design. Finally, industrial blue Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Industrial Blue” will be released sometime this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

