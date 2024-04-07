Nike ACG Torre Mid “Team Red/Dusty Cactus” Drop Details

The Nike ACG Torre Mid is dropping in an enticing "Team Red/Dusty Cactus" colorway, blending rugged style with vibrant accents. Whether you're hitting the trails or navigating city streets, these sneakers provide the support and traction you need to tackle any terrain. The combination of dusty cactus and team red creates a striking contrast that's sure to turn heads. With its bold colorway and rugged design, the Nike ACG Torre Mid is a versatile option for outdoor adventures and urban exploration alike.

The rugged outsole provides traction on a variety of surfaces, while the breathable upper keeps your feet cool and comfortable. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Team Red/Dusty Cactus" colorway, sneakerheads everywhere are eager to add these kicks to their collection. With its combination of style and performance, the Nike ACG Torre Mid is sure to become a staple in any sneaker rotation. Get ready to take on the great outdoors in style with the Nike ACG Torre Mid "Team Red/Dusty Cactus." Whether you're hitting the trails or exploring the urban jungle, these sneakers have got you covered.

"Team Red/Dusty Cactus" Nike ACG Torre Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a thick black rubber sole with a black midsole. A dusty cactus durable canvas constructs the base of the uppers, with prominent team red suede overlays. Details accents include the Nike Swoosh on the sides, the ACG logo near the heel, and the Nike Swoosh branding on the tongues. Overall, this pair will hold up in just about any terrain and keep you fashionable as well. Look for this pair to be released this summer.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike ACG Torre Mid “Team Red/Dusty Cactus” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

