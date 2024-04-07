Nike Lunar Roam “Phantom/Light Bone” Coming Soon

Nike introduces the Lunar Roam in an elegant "Phantom/Light Bone" colorway, boasting an all-off-white palette that exudes sophistication and versatility. With tones of phantom and light bone, this iteration of the Lunar Roam offers a timeless aesthetic that effortlessly complements any outfit. Crafted with comfort and style in mind, the Lunar Roam combines innovative technology with minimalist design elements. The lightweight construction and responsive cushioning make it the perfect choice for both casual wear and athletic activities.

Whether you're hitting the gym or strolling through the city streets, the Lunar Roam "Phantom/Light Bone" provides the support and comfort you need to stay on the move. The all-off-white color scheme adds a touch of sophistication to the Lunar Roam, making it a versatile option for any occasion. Whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual, these sneakers are sure to elevate your style game. With its clean design and understated elegance, the Lunar Roam "Phantom/Light Bone" is a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Get ready to step out in style with this timeless silhouette that combines comfort and performance.

"Phantom/Light Bone" Nike Lunar Roam

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a thin sail rubber sole and a thick midsole with Lunar technology. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from phantom mesh. A slightly lighter Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Finally, white laces and more Nike branding on the tongue complete these running sneakers. Overall, this pair will certainly hold up for casual wear and any athletic pursuits.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Lunar Roam “Phantom/Light Bone” will be released on April 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

