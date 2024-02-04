Nike Lunar Roam “Pure Platinum/Desert Moss” Coming Soon

Dive into comfort and style with the Nike Lunar Roam, featuring an upcoming "Pure Platinum/Desert Moss" colorway. This edition combines a sleek design with performance features for a versatile and trendy look. The pure platinum base sets a clean foundation, while accents of desert moss add a touch of earthy elegance to the silhouette. Crafted with Lunar technology, these sneakers ensure lightweight cushioning and support, making them perfect for all-day wear.

The "Pure Platinum/Desert Moss" colorway, scheduled for release soon, has sparked anticipation for its unique blend of sophistication and outdoor-inspired aesthetics. The neutral tones make these sneakers easy to pair with various outfits, promising a seamless transition from casual outings to active pursuits. Whether you're hitting the gym or strolling the streets, the Lunar Roam in this upcoming colorway offers a winning combination of comfort and style. Embrace the fusion of pure platinum and desert moss as the Nike Lunar Roam steps onto the scene, promising an adaptable addition to your sneaker rotation.

“Pure Platinum/Desert Moss” Nike Lunar Roam

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a thin black rubber sole and a thick midsole with Lunar technology. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from platinum mesh, with some desert moss overlays. A darker Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Finally, lighter laces and more Nike branding on the tongue complete these running sneakers. Overall, this pair will certainly hold up for casual wear and any athletic pursuits.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Lunar Roam “Pure Platinum/Desert Moss” is going to drop on February 9th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

