Nike Astro Grabber x Bode Dropping This May

Nike's latest offering, the Astro Grabber, is set to elevate sneaker enthusiasts' style game with its upcoming collaboration with Bode, a brand known for its distinctive aesthetic. This collaboration introduces two new colorways, one in black and the other in cream, each promising a unique and fashion-forward take on the Astro Grabber silhouette. With its sleek design and premium materials, the Nike Astro Grabber has already garnered attention for its comfort and versatility. Now, the collaboration with Bode adds a touch of luxury and sophistication to the sneaker, creating a must-have item for fashion-conscious consumers.

The collaboration between Nike and Bode represents a meeting of minds. It blends Nike's expertise in performance footwear with Bode's reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. The result is a collection of sneakers that seamlessly fuses fashion and function. It caters to the needs of both athletes and style aficionados. Whether you opt for the sleek black pair or the cream iteration, the Nike Astro Grabber x Bode collaboration promises to elevate your sneaker game to new heights. With its impeccable design and luxurious detailing, this collaboration is poised to become a staple in any fashion-forward wardrobe.

Read More: PJ Tucker Shows Off Nike Book 1 “Texas vs Kentucky” PE

Bode x Nike Astro Grabber

Both sneakers feature waffled rubber soles with matching midsoles. The black sneaker features a black leather base with a cream leather Swoosh on the sides. Also, the other sneaker is comprised of a cream mesh with a black Swoosh on the sides. Further, both sneakers feature Bode branding on the tongues and suede heels.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Astro Grabber x Bode will be released on May 1st, although Bode is dropping them on their website on April 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Set To Release Nike Air Force 1 Card Wallets This Month

[Via]