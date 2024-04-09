Nike Set To Release Nike Air Force 1 Card Wallets This Month

Now your Af1's can fit in your pocket.

Nike is set to release the Air Force 1 Card Wallets this month, offering a stylish and practical accessory for sneaker enthusiasts. Inspired by the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette, these card wallets come in various colorways, allowing you to match them with your favorite sneakers. Crafted from premium leather, the Air Force 1 Card Wallets boast the same quality materials and attention to detail as the beloved AF1 shoes. The signature Swoosh logo adds a touch of authenticity and style to the design. It makes these wallets a must-have for fans of the classic sneaker.

Available in a range of colors, including classic white, black, and bold hues like red and blue, there's a card wallet to suit every style preference. Mix and match with your Air Force 1 sneakers or add a pop of color to your everyday carry. In addition to their aesthetic appeal, the Air Force 1 Card Wallets will withstand daily wear and tear, ensuring long-lasting durability. The sturdy construction and quality materials make them a reliable accessory for years to come. The Nike Air Force 1 Card Wallets offer a stylish and functional way to showcase your love for the iconic AF1 silhouette.

Nike Air Force 1 Card Wallets

The wallets come in multiple different colorways. Also, the outside features a larger Nike Swoosh, just like the sides of the iconic Air Force 1. Further, the other side of the card wallet features a slot for cards and cash. Below, an embedded Nike Swoosh is found on the bottom.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Card Wallets will be released this April. Also, the retail price of the wallets will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

