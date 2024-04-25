New Arrival: Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Neutral Grey” Restocking Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Low '85 is set to make a triumphant return this fall with its highly anticipated restock in the "Neutral Grey" colorway. Originally released back in 2021, this iconic silhouette is making waves once again with its classic design and timeless appeal. Featuring a very light colorway, the pair combines sail, white, and light grey tones throughout, creating a clean and versatile look that's perfect for any occasion. With its low-top silhouette and premium construction, the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 offers both style and comfort in equal measure.

The upcoming restock of the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 in the "Neutral Grey" colorway is generating buzz among sneakerheads and fans of the Jordan brand. With its classic design and iconic color scheme, this sneaker is a timeless addition to any collection. Don't miss your chance to secure a pair when they drop this fall – they're sure to sell out fast! As the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts worldwide, its upcoming restock in the "Neutral Grey" colorway is poised to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year. With its clean and versatile design, this sneaker is a true classic that stands the test of time.

Read More: Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” Receives Exclusive First Look

"Neutral Grey" Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85

Image via Nike

The shoes have a neutral grey rubber sole with a cream midsole. Also, the uppers are constructed from a summit white leather base, with more white overlays. Additionally, there's a neutral grey suede Swoosh and heel tab. Other features include the grey Jordan Wings logo on the back and grey Nike Air branding on the tongues.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Neutral Grey” will be restocking on October 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they hit the market again. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Jordan Luka 2 “Bright Mango” Release Details Revealed

[Via]