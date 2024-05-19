Nike SB Dunk Low x There Skateboards Detailed Photos

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 03 Reese's Senior Bowl
MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 03: A general view of the Nike logo during the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl on February 3, 2024 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We've received new photos of this pair in great lighting.

Introducing the eagerly awaited collaboration between Nike SB Dunk Low and There Skateboards, poised to make a significant impact in the sneaker community. This partnership merges the iconic SB Dunk Low silhouette with the unique style of There Skateboards, resulting in a fresh and exciting sneaker. The upcoming colorway features a sleek black and green palette, highlighted by subtle grey overlays for added depth and contrast. This color combination creates a striking look that is sure to captivate sneaker enthusiasts.

The Nike SB Dunk Low and There Skateboards collaboration represents the fusion of two legendary brands, each renowned for their dedication to quality and innovation. This partnership blends elements of skate culture with Nike's distinctive style, celebrating the spirit of creativity and individuality that both brands embody. Prepare to elevate your sneaker collection with the Nike SB Dunk Low x There Skateboards collaboration. This sneaker is destined to become a coveted piece for any sneakerhead.

There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole with a clean black midsole. A dark material constructs the base of the uppers, with grey overlays with the brand's signature print. Also, a forest green leather Swoosh is found on the sides, and green laces complete the design. Nike branding is found on the tongue, as well as on the heels. Overall, this is a big collaboration and the final product looks like a fantastic sneaker.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x There Skateboards will be released on October 5th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $135 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
