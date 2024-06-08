Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 “Grinch” Cleat Slated For This Holiday: First Look

BYBen Atkinson245 Views
Daily Life In Birmingham
A Nike logo is seen in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Giannis Alexopoulos/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The iconic colorway still lives on.

This festive season, Nike introduces a new twist to the iconic Kobe 6 "Grinch" with the Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 "Grinch" Cleat. Embracing the spirit of Christmas, these cleats feature the familiar Green Apple, black, red, and yellow hues, reminiscent of the beloved original release from 2010. While official images are yet to be revealed, the design is expected to stay true to its classic roots. The textured green upper will be complemented by bold black Swooshes and vibrant red Kobe logos on the tongues, maintaining the iconic look.

The most significant change comes with the cleated sole, offering enhanced traction for football players seeking superior grip and stability on the field. This adaptation ensures durability and support during intense gameplay. These cleats promise to bring a festive touch to your game this season, whether you're a dedicated Kobe fan or simply love a bold look. With the Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" Cleat, you're sure to stand out on the field. Get ready to dominate the game in style and celebrate the holidays with flair!

"Grinch" Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6

The cleats feature metallic green spikes that feature a Nike Swoosh on the sides. Also, green material constructs the uppers, with more green overlays. Further, the sides feature a black Nike Swoosh that matches the spikes, while the tongue showcases red Kobe Bryant branding. Overall, these cleats take on the vibrant color scheme that sneakerheads know and love.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 “Grinch” Cleat will be released this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

