Nike SB Air Max 95 Reportedly Dropping In 2025

The Air Max 95 is celebrating its 30th birthday next year.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Air Max 95 will be released sometime next year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.

While images of the SB Air Max 95 have yet to surface, sources indicate that the collaboration will offer a variety of colorways, catering to a broad spectrum of tastes. This anniversary release promises to be a significant addition to the legacy of the Air Max 95, blending nostalgia with contemporary flair for both sneakerheads and skateboarders alike.

This collaboration will introduce innovative enhancements while maintaining the classic aesthetic of the original. Also, the Air Max 95, crafted by Sergio Lozano, was groundbreaking upon its release in 1995. Its design, inspired by human anatomy and featuring visible air units in the forefoot, revolutionized sneaker design and performance. Over the years, it has earned a special place in the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts, celebrated for its distinctive appearance and superior comfort. Overall, this in-house collab is going to make sneakerheads incredibly happy next year.

