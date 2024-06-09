Nike SB Air Max 95 Reportedly Dropping In 2025

The Air Max 95 is celebrating its 30th birthday next year.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the Nike Air Max 95, Nike's skateboarding division, Nike SB, is set to unveil a special collaboration in 2025. According to Brendan Dunne of Complex, this project will mirror the strategy used in Nike SB's reimagining of the Air Jordan 4. Further, the goal is to combine the timeless elements of the Air Max 95 with modern skateboarding features. The shoes will ensure a fresh yet familiar design. Fans are eagerly awaiting this fusion of classic and contemporary styles.

This collaboration will introduce innovative enhancements while maintaining the classic aesthetic of the original. Also, the Air Max 95, crafted by Sergio Lozano, was groundbreaking upon its release in 1995. Its design, inspired by human anatomy and featuring visible air units in the forefoot, revolutionized sneaker design and performance. Over the years, it has earned a special place in the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts, celebrated for its distinctive appearance and superior comfort. Overall, this in-house collab is going to make sneakerheads incredibly happy next year.

Air Max 95 Nike SB

Nike SB shoes are seen in Krakow, Poland on April 8, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

While images of the SB Air Max 95 have yet to surface, sources indicate that the collaboration will offer a variety of colorways, catering to a broad spectrum of tastes. This anniversary release promises to be a significant addition to the legacy of the Air Max 95, blending nostalgia with contemporary flair for both sneakerheads and skateboarders alike.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Air Max 95 will be released sometime next year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

