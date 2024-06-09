Nike ACG Rufus “Triple Black” Release Date Revealed

An all-black slip-on with performance features.

The Nike ACG Rufus is set to debut in the sleek "Triple Black" colorway. This versatile sneaker combines performance and style effortlessly. It features an all-black colorway with a premium suede upper. The design is both understated and sophisticated. The ACG Rufus is built for comfort and traction. It has a grippy outsole perfect for off-road adventures or urban exploration. The cushioned midsole ensures a smooth ride, providing excellent support for all-day wear. Whether you're hitting the trails or navigating city streets, the ACG Rufus has you covered. The "Triple Black" colorway adds a touch of elegance to the rugged silhouette.

The sneaker's minimalist design ensures it pairs well with a variety of outfits. From casual hikes to daily commutes, it's a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Nike's ACG (All Conditions Gear) line is known for its durability and functionality. The ACG Rufus lives up to this reputation. Its construction promises longevity and resilience. Sneaker enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers alike will appreciate the thoughtful design. The Nike ACG Rufus "Triple Black" is a must-have for those seeking a blend of style, comfort, and performance. Keep an eye out for its release and elevate your footwear collection.

"Triple Black" Nike ACG Rufus

The shoes feature a black and orange rubber sole, with a clean black midsole. Also, the front of the midsole features a white Nike Swoosh. Furthermore, black suede constructs the uppers, with an embedded Swoosh on the sides. Finally, black leather creates the shoe's opening and the insoles feature the All Conditions Gear (ACG) branding.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike ACG Rufus "Triple Black" will be released on June 20th. The sneakers will have a retail price of $110 when they drop.

