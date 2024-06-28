Nike ACG Rufus “Sequoia” Release Date Revealed

A new colorway is coming and this pair could be rising in popularity.

The Nike ACG Rufus is set to release in a new "Sequoia" colorway this July. This upcoming version features an earthy green upper, giving it a natural and rugged look. The khaki midsole adds a contrasting element, enhancing the overall design. A black sole provides durability and traction, making it suitable for various terrains. The ACG Rufus is known for its blend of outdoor functionality and urban style. The "Sequoia" colorway emphasizes this versatility, offering a sleek yet practical design. The earthy tones are perfect for outdoor adventures while still being stylish enough for urban settings.

This model is part of Nike's All Conditions Gear (ACG) line, which focuses on performance and durability in diverse environments. The slip-on style ensures ease of wear, while the padded collar provides added comfort. The midsole offers lightweight cushioning, making it ideal for long hikes or casual wear. Anticipation is high for the Nike ACG Rufus "Sequoia." Its combination of earthy colors and functional design makes it a standout in the ACG lineup. Keep an eye out for this release, as it promises to be a popular addition to any sneaker collection. Don't miss the chance to add this rugged and stylish pair to your footwear rotation.

"Sequoia" Nike ACG Rufus

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a black and khaki rubber sole, with a clean khaki midsole. Also, the front of the midsole features a khaki Nike Swoosh. Furthermore, dark green suede constructs the uppers, with an embedded Swoosh on the sides. Finally, black leather creates the shoe's opening and the insoles feature the All Conditions Gear (ACG) branding.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike ACG Rufus "Sequoia" will be released on July 10th. The sneakers will have a retail price of $110 when they drop.

Image via Nike