Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “N7” Release Date Unveiled

Nike's N7 collection grows with this addition.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “N7” will be released on June 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a multi-colored rubber sole and an orange-tinted midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a bright mandarin base, with grey and black overlays overlays that feature stitching througouht. Also, a black leather Swoosh is found on the sides. Finally, black laces and Nike N7 branding on the tongues and heels complete the design.

The vibrant color scheme and N7 branding celebrate diversity and culture. Each color represents a unique aspect of Native American and Aboriginal heritage. The Black mudguard adds a bold contrast, while the stitching detail adds a touch of authenticity. Nike’s N7 collection aims to make a positive impact on Indigenous communities, and the Air Max 1 ’87 N7 continues this mission . With its unique design and meaningful symbolism, this sneaker is more than just footwear—it's a statement of solidarity and support. Sneaker enthusiasts and advocates alike eagerly anticipate its release.

