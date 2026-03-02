Shooting Near Long Beach Marathon Burger Grand Opening Leaves One Dead & Two Injured

Nipsey Hussle's brother, Samiel "Blacc Sam" Asghedom, has done a tremendous job at carrying on his late sibling's legacy. One way he's succeeded is through his restaurant, Marathon Burger. It's been tremendously popular since bursting onto the scene last year and has only continued growing.

Unfortunately, the grand opening of a fourth location in Long Beach, California quickly went south. A shooting near the new establishment sent hundreds, who were looking forward to supporting the business, into a panic.

According to the Long Beach Post, police responded around 3:32 p.m. on March 1, shortly after the restaurant opened its doors at 245 Pine Ave. It happened about half a block to the south—feet away from the perimeter of the celebration—on Broadway near Pine Avenue.

A couple of folks who were in attendance were able to grab video footage during and after the horrifying incident. One Instagram user by the name of Adalogy, captured police gathering near a parking garage moments after gunshots rang off.

Cops can be seen handcuffing one man on who's laying on the ground while directing people away from the scene. Then, in a series of clips caught by Live Bitez and reshared by DJ Akademiks, another man who recorded the ordeal shows two others being put into the back of police cars.

The second video fast forwards to the aftermath of the shooting where one person is being taken out on a stretcher. In the third clip, another potential victim is put into a police vehicle despite seemingly being severely hurt.

Marathon Burger Grand Opening

Overall, this Marathon Burger tragedy resulted in two men being injured with a third being fatally wounded. The latter was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there per the Long Beach Post.

The two other men are in stable condition as of an 8 p.m. update per Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Both sources also report that there's still a lot to uncover from this attack. "The motive, circumstances of the shooting, and suspect information remain under investigation," Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Andrea Moran told the LBP. Additionally, no arrests have been made.

Conversely though, Casey Parker, who represents Marathon Burger, told Fox 11 Los Angeles that the shooting had no ties to the grand opening. "It wasn’t related to the restaurant at all. People were eating ice cream and playing basketball games." Additionally, Parker said that organizers had security, street closures and a police presence.

One other witness said that there were tensions brewing between some groups. "Eventually there’s going to be something when you have different gangs coming into your neighborhood. That’s what transpired tonight," the man claimed.