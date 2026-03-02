Shooting Near Long Beach Marathon Burger Grand Opening Leaves One Dead & Two Injured

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
marathon burger shooting
Image via Fox 11 Los Angeles
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The opening of a fourth Marathon Burger in Long Beach quickly turned horrific as gunshots rang off near the brand-new establishment.

Nipsey Hussle's brother, Samiel "Blacc Sam" Asghedom, has done a tremendous job at carrying on his late sibling's legacy. One way he's succeeded is through his restaurant, Marathon Burger. It's been tremendously popular since bursting onto the scene last year and has only continued growing.

Unfortunately, the grand opening of a fourth location in Long Beach, California quickly went south. A shooting near the new establishment sent hundreds, who were looking forward to supporting the business, into a panic.

According to the Long Beach Post, police responded around 3:32 p.m. on March 1, shortly after the restaurant opened its doors at 245 Pine Ave. It happened about half a block to the south—feet away from the perimeter of the celebration—on Broadway near Pine Avenue.

A couple of folks who were in attendance were able to grab video footage during and after the horrifying incident. One Instagram user by the name of Adalogy, captured police gathering near a parking garage moments after gunshots rang off.

Cops can be seen handcuffing one man on who's laying on the ground while directing people away from the scene. Then, in a series of clips caught by Live Bitez and reshared by DJ Akademiks, another man who recorded the ordeal shows two others being put into the back of police cars.

The second video fast forwards to the aftermath of the shooting where one person is being taken out on a stretcher. In the third clip, another potential victim is put into a police vehicle despite seemingly being severely hurt.

Read More: Drake Continues To Dominate Spotify With New Hip-Hop Streaming Milestone

Marathon Burger Grand Opening

Overall, this Marathon Burger tragedy resulted in two men being injured with a third being fatally wounded. The latter was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there per the Long Beach Post.

The two other men are in stable condition as of an 8 p.m. update per Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Both sources also report that there's still a lot to uncover from this attack. "The motive, circumstances of the shooting, and suspect information remain under investigation," Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Andrea Moran told the LBP. Additionally, no arrests have been made.

Conversely though, Casey Parker, who represents Marathon Burger, told Fox 11 Los Angeles that the shooting had no ties to the grand opening. "It wasn’t related to the restaurant at all. People were eating ice cream and playing basketball games." Additionally, Parker said that organizers had security, street closures and a police presence.

One other witness said that there were tensions brewing between some groups. "Eventually there’s going to be something when you have different gangs coming into your neighborhood. That’s what transpired tonight," the man claimed.

Despite the chaos, Marathon Burger stayed open throughout the day. They posted on their social media showing off the great turnout, which even brought in Stevie Wonder.

Read More: Tasha K Alleges That 50 Cent Is Working On T.I. & Tiny Documentary

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0