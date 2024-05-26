Nike Air Force 1 Low “Gorge Green” Officially Unveiled

BYBen Atkinson107 Views
Image via Nike

Nike's rolling out new AF1's.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to debut in a striking "Gorge Green" colorway this year. This release showcases a bold green rubber sole, which stands out and provides excellent traction. The white midsole offers a clean contrast, highlighting the vibrant green tones of the sneaker. The upper is constructed from premium green leather, delivering a sleek and stylish look. This colorway emphasizes the classic design of the Air Force 1 Low, while adding a fresh, contemporary twist. The green leather upper not only adds visual appeal but also ensures durability and comfort.

The "Gorge Green" colorway enhances this iconic sneaker with a bold, yet elegant touch. The green and white combination creates a balanced aesthetic, making these sneakers suitable for various outfits and occasions. Details such as the perforated toe box and iconic Nike Swoosh maintain the traditional elements of the Air Force 1. The green rubber sole complements the upper, ensuring that every step is both stylish and stable. Look out for the release of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Gorge Green" this year. This pair is perfect for sneaker enthusiasts looking to add a vibrant, yet classic, option to their collection.

"Gorge Green" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gorge green rubber sole and a clean white midsole with AIR branding. The uppers are gorge green leather, with a white leather Nike Swoosh on the sides. The heels and tongue both feature Nike branding in white.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Gorge Green” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
