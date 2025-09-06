Air Jordan 6 “Black & White” Unreleased Samples Surface In Rare Look

The Air Jordan 6 “Black and White” unreleased samples have surfaced, offering a rare glimpse into a colorway that never made it to retail. These pairs highlight the timeless design of the Jordan 6 while showing how versatile the silhouette can be when stripped down to simple tones.

Both samples come in full monochrome looks, one in black and one in white, each paired with aged midsoles and translucent outsoles. The result is a clean but slightly vintage feel that fits right into today’s sneaker landscape.

Unreleased samples like these remind fans of the deep history behind Jordan Brand. The Air Jordan 6 has long held a special place in the lineup, known as the shoe Michael Jordan wore during his first NBA championship in 1991.

That championship moment cemented the model’s place in history, and every unreleased design linked to the 6 sparks curiosity among collectors. These “Black and White” samples may never see a public drop, but they showcase how much thought goes into Jordan Brand’s creative process.

The photos provided give an up-close look at the pairs, showing off their premium leather builds and distinct aging on the midsoles. For collectors, this type of unreleased sample is a reminder of why the Air Jordan 6 remains a cornerstone in sneaker culture.

Air Jordan 6 “Black & White” Unreleased Samples

The Air Jordan 6 “Black and White” unreleased samples arrive in two distinct colorways. One pair features a full black upper with tonal detailing, paired with cream midsoles and translucent outsoles.

The other flips the look with a white leather build over the same aged midsole and outsole treatment. Both showcase perforated panels, a classic lace lock, and signature AJ6 heel tabs.

The yellowed midsoles show a vintage aesthetic, giving the sneakers a worn-in charm straight from the factory. The clean, minimal design shows how effortlessly the Air Jordan 6 works in monochrome form.