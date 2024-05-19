Layzie Bone Isn't Enjoying Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Beef: "I’m A Fan Of Both Of Theirs"

Layzie Bone says he isn't enjoying the battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake and says hip-hop beefs in general are "counterproductive." He discussed the feud during a recent appearance on The Maikon Show as caught by HipHopDX.

“I totally don’t like [Kendrick and Drake's beef] because I’m a fan of both of theirs,” Layzie began, “I love Drake. I really, really admire Drake, I think his wordplay is immaculate. The music he put out is dope. I love Kendrick Lamar. Really love Kendrick Lamar. I would rather see them come together as a force as opposed to tearing down. I know a lot of people say [Hip Hop] was built on beef and all that – yeah, cool fine and dandy but I saw what that did to N.W.A. I’m cut from that cloth. I was fortunate enough to be a kid on the block living that life, that story they was telling. Having that be my favorite group and then that time they spent beefing and wasting.”

Kendrick Lamar at Life Is Beautiful 2023 on September 23, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

He continued: “I also got to see Eazy-E wanting to put his group back together but they couldn’t because they wasted so many times and he ended up passing away. I saw what it did to Biggie and Pac. It’s divisive. To me, it’s counterproductive to where we could really be. It’s cool, I could battle rap. I could write a rap about you and what I think is funny and make people laugh or humiliate you and try to make you seen in a light that you don’t wanna see yourself in. But I don’t feel like… Maybe I’m older. But it’s not a place that I wanna be in because if you really gon’ beef, I think you should try boxing or MMA or something like that. Really get it in and then go have a beer about it.” Elsewhere in the interview, Layzie discusses his mother passing away, his personal life, and more. Check it out below.

Layzie Bone Speaks On Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Feud

Layzie is far from the first voice in hip-hop to voice their disappointment in the beef. Charlamagne Tha God, Big Daddy Kane, and more have also spoken negatively about the situation. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud on HotNewHipHop.

