property
- MusicRick Ross' $30 Million Mansion Only Cost Him A Fraction Of That, He RevealsThe impressive Fayetteville, GA property boasts a staggering 120 rooms.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureMark Zuckerberg's Hawaii Compound Features Massive Underground Bunker: ReportMark Zuckerberg is taking extreme safety measures with his Hawaii compound.By Cole Blake
- GossipCardi B Looks To Seize Tasha K's PropertyThe rapper took another step to try to collect her $4 million defamation judgement.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Questions Why Rick Ross Bought Another Property Of HisThe Philly rapper took to Twitter to ask Rozay what he's doing with so much real estate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRick Ross Addresses Buffalo Debacle With NeighborWhile he didn't address negative backlash to his buffaloes roaming in a neighbor's yard, he thanked all those who brought the situation to light, as he didn't know they escaped.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDaniLeigh Unloads Dominican Republic Home As Mother Steps Down As ManagerThe Def Jam star warned people not to harass her mother with "hate."By Erika Marie
- GramCardi B Shows Off DR Home Offset Gifted Her For 29th B-DayOffset really outdid himself for Cardi B's birthday gift this year. By Aron A.
- GramAri Fletcher Gifts Moneybagg Yo Over 28 Acres Of Land For His BirthdayThe rapper is easing into his 30s with a new piece of land.By Erika Marie
- MusicRick Ross Explains Why He Continues To Mow His Own LawnRick Ross says he saves $1M each year by mowing his own lawn on his massive property in Georgia. By Aron A.
- StreetwearT.I. Agrees With Lil Durk's Stance On Birkin BagsT.I. co-signs Lil Durk's message about Birkin bags.By Alex Zidel
- GramLil Yachty Bought House Next To His Home Because He Didn't Want NeighborsHe went to extreme lengths for his own peace and quiet.By Erika Marie
- GramDJ Akademiks Flexes His Massive New CribDJ Akademiks has been putting in a ton of work over the years.By Alexander Cole
- Pop Culture50 Cent Files Lien In Attempt To Seize Teairra Mari's Property & Assets50 Cent is taking further measures to obtain the $30,000 judgement owed to him by Teairra Mari, by filing a lien in an attempt to seize her property and assets.By Lynn S.
- RandomRocko Ordered To Pay $10K In Lawsuit Over Botched House Flip: ReportRocko's takes an L by default after his neighbor sued him over a renovation gone wrong.By Aron A.
- MusicQuavo Reveals That He Bought Back The House Where Migos' "Versace" Was RecordedQuavo's real estate purchase is a personal one.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKanye West & Kim Kardashian Reportedly Buy Property To Build FarmSure, why not?By Noah C
- RelationshipsMonica Leaves Shannon Brown Their Atlanta Home In Divorce, Has 6 Months To VacateMonica and Shannon have divided their assets. By Chantilly Post
- SportsKawhi Leonard Reportedly Buys Property In Toronto, Wants To Re-SignEarly reports indicated Kawhi wanted out of Toronto.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentDennis Quaid Instills Deep Fear In Final "The Intruder" TrailerDennis Quaid is every homeowner's nightmare in "The Intruder."By Aida C.
- Music50 Cent Finally Sells Connecticut Mansion At A Massive Discount: Report50 Cent donated the proceeds to charity.By Aron A.