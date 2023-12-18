Mark Zuckerberg's Hawaii Compound Features Massive Underground Bunker: Report

Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly building a mysterious underground bunker on his compound in Hawaii, according to a new investigation by Wired. Citing "a source familiar with the development," the outlet says that "a tunnel that branches off into a 5,000-square-foot underground shelter" will connect two main residences. The shelter boasts a concrete-filled metal door, an escape hatch, an 18-foot-tall water tank and pump system, as well as agriculture and ranching structures to produce food.

In addition to the bunker, the property will feature "a web of 11 disk-shaped treehouses" connected by rope bridges "allowing visitors to cross from one building to the next while staying among the treetops." A 6-foot stone wall also protects the entire 1,400-acre property. Zuckerberg has reportedly already hosted two tech industry events there.

Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan At The NASA Ames Research Center

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg attend the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize )

A spokesperson for Zuckerberg and Chan told PEOPLE in a statement: “Mark and Priscilla value the time their family spends at Ko’olau Ranch and in the local community" and are working to preserve the ranch’s "natural beauty." "When they acquired the property, they rescinded an existing agreement that would have allowed for portions of the property to be divided into 80 luxury homes. Under their care, less than one percent of the overall land is developed with the vast majority dedicated to farming, ranching, conservation, open spaces and wildlife preservation. This includes a large cattle ranching program, organic ginger and turmeric farms, a nursery dedicated to native plant restoration, and partnering with Kauai's foremost wildlife conservation experts to protect native birds and other endangered or threatened wildlife populations.”

Further details about the property are unclear. Zuckerberg prohibits workers from sharing any information about it publically. Security guards patrol the grounds and use 20 security cameras to help keep the family safe. Be on the lookout for further updates on Mark Zuckerberg and his Hawaii property on HotNewHipHop.

