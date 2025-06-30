Jake Paul Celebrates Recent Boxing Win By Blowing $39 Million On Georgia Ranch

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 770 Views
Jake Paul 39 Million Georgia Ranch Pop Culture News
Jan 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Jake Paul, center, American professional boxer and Influencer attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jake Paul has reportedly been trying to buy a ranch property for the past 15 years, as revealed on the "Iced Coffee Hour" podcast.

Jake Paul recently upped his record 12 to one after defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and he got one of his dreams to come true at around the same time. According to USA TODAY, he recently bought a sprawling ranch property in the Southlands near Bainbridge, Georgia for $39 million.

The boxer and influencer has reportedly wanted to buy a ranch for the past 15 years, something he spoke about during an Iced Coffee Hour podcast interview. "It’s kind of been my dream and why I work so hard," he remarked. "[It's] a little bit bigger than what I wanted, but when I got there, I was like, ‘I have to buy this.’"

Furthermore, the ranch is a 5,653-acre property listed in October of last year for $42.5 million. Per the Tallahassee Democrat, it's a "sport huntsman's paradise with an abundance of bobwhite wild quail, turkey and whitetail deer. It also includes a 20-acre fishing pond and a 30-acre duck pond."

Also, this report included some words from property expert Jon Kohler about how few properties can create "long-term wealth like owning a property such as Southlands." He elaborated on "one of America’s most iconic sporting properties" via a social media statement on the Paul brother's purchase.

Jake Paul Ranch

"While we can see the financial appreciation, what only the seller can measure is the immense intrinsic value," Kohler stated. "The lifestyle, the experiences, the memories. That’s the most important kind of wealth. And that’s what Southlands will create for Jake, his family, and his friends. [...] From its roots with Herbert Stoddard, a legacy dating back to 1937, to its years as International Paper's flagship property, Southlands has long been a crown jewel of American land stewardship. And with Jake Paul's passion and commitment to conservation, its future has never been brighter."

We will see how long it takes for Jake Paul to flex this on his social media accounts. It seems like an amazing place and a wonderful representation of his hard work. We'll see what the next big fight is and what other endeavors and big moves will lead to further reward.

