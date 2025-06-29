Jake Paul defeated former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Honda Center in California. The fight ended with scores of 99-91, 97-93 and 98-92.

Throughout the 10 rounds, Paul connected on 140 of his 482 punches while Chavez Jr. landed 61 of his 154 punches. Just nine of his hits landed in the first five rounds. "He's a tough guy," Paul said, according to ESPN. "He's never been stopped, and he's a Mexican warrior. I respect Mexican warriors. I respect Mexico, but I'm also a warrior and I came out on top tonight."

"It was flawless," Paul said. "I think I only got hit 10 times. He just survived and thought I did great. Going 10 rounds against a former world champion who's never been stopped. He's in there with Canelo, all of these guys, and I embarrassed him like that."

While Chavez started incredibly slow, he did pick up the pace towards the end. "I thought I lost the first five rounds, so I tried to win the last rounds," Chavez explained afterward. "He's strong, a good boxer [for] the first three, four rounds. After that, I felt he was tired. I don't think he's ready for the champions, but he's a good fighter."

Jake Paul's Next Opponent

Jun 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Jake Paul leaves the ring following his victory against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Paul believes the latest victory is enough to show he deserves to take on a tougher opponent. "I want tougher fighters, and I want to be a world champion," Paul said. "'Zurdo' [Ramirez] looked slow tonight. That's easy work. I want Badou Jack. Tommy Fury can get it too. Stop running from me, Tommy."