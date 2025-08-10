Jake Paul Threatens Legal Action Against Anyone Who Accuses Him Of Staging Fights

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul declared on Saturday via his Instagram Story that he would pursue litigation against anyone who questioned the legitimacy of his matches. This claim follows recent comments made by Piers Morgan.

“If anyone says my fights are staged you will be sued and secondly you're a jealous ass peasant who cannot even believe how good I am at this sport and you should go to church to fix your insecurities,” wrote Paul.

“I pray for you because I have so much love [for] humanity and that includes the people who are against me - genuinely I pray for you and I want the world to be in a better place," he continued. "You people are filled with a disease and I'm here to help you cure it.”

The issues between Paul and Morgan began in June, when Paul left an interview with the British commentator. During the interview, Morgan said he doubted Paul could “last 10 seconds” against Mike Tyson at his peak.

“That’s what you think. You don’t actually know that. You can’t sit there and state that fact, it’s not true. I think anything is possible. That’s why self-belief is the most powerful thing in the world,” Paul said, before calling Morgan a “fat a**.”

“You don’t think I can beat Mike Tyson? I don’t think you go to the gym!” he exclaimed.

Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson

Shortly after the interview was uploaded online, Morgan criticized Paul in a since-deleted tweet. He called Paul's fights “boring staged bulls**t” and accused him of intentionally fighting “older fighters way past their prime.” He also called Paul's fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. an "unwatchable farce," but swiftly deleted his tweet criticizing the affair.

On Saturday, Morgan walked back his deleted tweet. “I posted a few weeks ago that Jake Paul's boxing career has been ‘boring staged bulls**t.’ What I meant is that his fights have been predominantly against older, past-their-prime opponents, which may be lucrative for both sides, and may have entertainment value, but don't reveal how he stacks up against currently ranked boxers and therefore are not a good look for the sport.”

“I did not intend to suggest that the outcome was predetermined and certainly didn't mean to suggest anything illegal," he continued. "But if reports are correct that Jake is now in negotiations to fight Anthony Joshua, that would obviously be a seriously credible bout against one of the best heavyweights in the world. Jake is welcome to come on Uncensored to discuss this, and verbally slug it out with me, anytime.”