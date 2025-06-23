Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: How To Watch, Betting Odds, & Full Fight Card

With Jake Paul's fight with his brother Logan seemingly canned, all eyes are on this confirmed match with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Speaking of DAZN though, their PPV station is where you can catch the fight. Over 200 countries will have access with U.S. viewers needing to fork over $59.99 for their fight card. There will be a total of seven matches that evening. If you want the breakdown scroll down a bit for the matchups.

But with Cesar Chavez Jr. being 39 and Jake 28, this match has more potential to really go the distance or end with a shocking K.O. This is a big one for the YouTuber and content creator because he's looking to keep his win streak alive. Jake is 11-1 with 7 KOs, but the respect still isn't entirely there for the newcomer.

That was billed as one of the most anticipated fights of the year, despite the age gap and experience between the two. However, it wound up being a pretty middling fight overall, with Tyson unfortunately showing his age halfway through. Paul won handily, although he gave Iron Mike all the flowers in the world.

Jake Paul has his sights set on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and it's all going down very, very soon. The self-proclaimed Problem Child will be squaring off against the former WBC middleweight champion on Saturday, June 28. This is the Ohio native's first time back in the ring since his fight against Mike Tyson back in November.

