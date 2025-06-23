Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: How To Watch, Betting Odds, & Full Fight Card

Jake Paul has his sights set on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and it's all going down very, very soon. The self-proclaimed Problem Child will be squaring off against the former WBC middleweight champion on Saturday, June 28. This is the Ohio native's first time back in the ring since his fight against Mike Tyson back in November.
That was billed as one of the most anticipated fights of the year, despite the age gap and experience between the two. However, it wound up being a pretty middling fight overall, with Tyson unfortunately showing his age halfway through. Paul won handily, although he gave Iron Mike all the flowers in the world.
But with Cesar Chavez Jr. being 39 and Jake 28, this match has more potential to really go the distance or end with a shocking K.O. This is a big one for the YouTuber and content creator because he's looking to keep his win streak alive. Jake is 11-1 with 7 KOs, but the respect still isn't entirely there for the newcomer.
This could be his most important fight of his career as Julio Cesar Chavez is 54-6-1 with 34 knockouts. Conversely, though, bettors don't see it the same way. Paul is an overwhelming favorite according to DAZN. He sits at 2/15 odds to win, whereas Chavez Jr. is being given 19/4.
Jake Paul Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Fight
Speaking of DAZN though, their PPV station is where you can catch the fight. Over 200 countries will have access with U.S. viewers needing to fork over $59.99 for their fight card. There will be a total of seven matches that evening. If you want the breakdown scroll down a bit for the matchups.
But if you are only interested in th Jake Paul and Chavez Jr. showdown, be sure to tune in at 11:00 p.m. ET. For those curious on where it's all going down, the cruiseerweight figthers will be at the Honda Center , in Anaheim, California.
Jake Paul vs Julio César Chávez Jr. fight card:
- Jake Paul vs Julio César Chávez Jr.; Cruiserweight
- Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez vs Yuniel Dorticos; Cruiserweight, for the WBA and WBO titles
- Holly Holm vs Yolanda Vega; Lightweight
- Floyd Schofield vs Tevin Farmer; Lightweight
- Avious Griffin vs Julian Rodriguez; Welterweight
- Raul “Cugar” Curiel vs Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez; Welterweight
- Naomy Valle vs Ashley Felix; Light flyweight