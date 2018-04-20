fight card
Sergey Kovalev KOs Anthony Yarde To Sep Up Potential Megafight With Canelo
Sergey Kovalev didn't let his WBO title defense get past the 11th round.
By Devin Ch
Tony Ferguson's TKO Win Over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone Divides Opinion In MMA World
Tony Ferguson and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone put it all on the line at UFC 238.
By Devin Ch
Gennady "GGG" Golovkin Batters Steve Rolls In 4 Rounds: "I'm Ready For Canelo"
GGG makes light work of his opponent last night at Madison Square Garden.
By Devin Ch
Deontay Wilder Reacts To Anthony Joshua's Loss: "He Wasn't A True Champion"
Andy Ruiz' victory dramatically shifts the balance of power in boxing's Heavyweight division.
By Devin Ch
Jon Jones Regains UFC Title, Immediately Challenges Daniel Cormier To Trilogy
Jon Jones dusted off Alexander Gustafsson with a dominant display at UFC 232.
By Devin Ch
Derrick Lewis' Rise To UFC Stardom Explained: "If I Can Do It Anybody Can Do It"
Derrick Lewis vs. Daniel Cormier at UFC 230 promises to be a barnburner.
By Devin Ch
Deontay Wilder Predicts December KO Of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua Wants Next
Anthony Joshua wants to duel with Deontay Wilder, but Tyson Fury is first in line.
By Devin Ch
Khabib Nurmagomedov Slams McGregor's Cursing, Will Fight "For The Children"
October 6th is the date for Conor McGregor's fateful Rendez-Vous with Khabib Nurmagomedov
By Devin Ch
Ronda Rousey Set To Become First Woman Inducted Into UFC Hall Of Fame
Ronda Rousey has her name lifted to the rafters.
By Devin Ch
Featherweight Champ Max Holloway Pulled From UFC 226 Due To Concussion Symptoms
Holloway's team isn't willing to risk a skull fracture or worse.
By Devin Ch
Boxing Champion Jermell Charlo Videotapes Alleged Racist Incident
Boxer Jermell Charlo alleges racial discrimination at a New York gym.
By Devin Ch