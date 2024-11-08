Kimora Lee Simmons Faces Legal Trouble Over Alleged Fraud, Forgery & Property Disputes

Some of these problems are linked to her husband Tim Leissner, a former Goldman Sachs banker.

Kimora Lee Simmons is in a contentious legal battle with her ex husband Russell, but she also has a lot of other items on the docket. Moreover, she faces various legal actions for alleged fraud, forgery, and property disputes according to court documents reportedly obtained by Baller Alert. Specifically, the model, entrepreneur, and former Baby Phat CEO has to contend with her ownership discrepancy of a Beverly Hills mansion, which she occupies. Her company Keyway Pride Limited LLC contested an alleged sale agreement from her husband, former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner, whom law enforcement hit with charges for his alleged involvement in the 1MDB scandal.

Furthermore, Leissner reportedly used a company called 25 Beverly Park Circle PropCo LLC. Keyway Pride claims ownership of the luxury mansion in Beverly Hills and claims he attempted to sell the mansion in 2020 while lacking the permission to do so. In addition, Kimora Lee Simmons' company's legal team alleged her husband engaged in "clear forgery" with the operating agreement he used. However, the legal battles and Tim Leissner's alleged involvement don't stop there, thanks to some allegations from Kimora Lee's estranged ex husband.

Kimora Lee Simmons Faces More Legal Battles

Russell Simmons questioned her alleged involvement in some of Leissner's big transactions and financial moves. Mainly, his concerns center around a stock purchase agreement (SPA) from 2018 that resulted in Kimora Lee Simmons reportedly acquiring almost four million shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. Per the embattled music executive's claims, this SPA – signed between Kimora Lee and Tim Leissner following his 2018 arrest – is not a transparent arm's-length financial exchange. Via reported court documents, Russell alleges that this transaction could be void since it's unknown whether the company whose shares this exchange occurred for (All Def Media LLC) even legally exists.