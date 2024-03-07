Usher & Russell Simmons Comments Bring Backlash For Latter's Ex, Kimora Lee

Usher walked into 2024 feeling more confident than ever ahead of his iconic Super Bowl Halftime show, but this year hasn't been all roses and rainbows for the R&B crooner. He did tie the knot to his long-time lover and remind us all how awesome his discography is over the past few weeks, but at the same time, Usher's been catching strays regarding his sexuality for some time now. Discourse previously heated up amid Keke Palmer's feud with her baby daddy, Darius Jackson, at which time the actress' mother stated that her daughter wasn't flirting with the "Yeah!" hitmaker as he was a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Usher himself didn't address this gossip, but now that Kimora Lee Simmons seems to be insinuating that he and her ex-husband, Russell, might've been intimate, people are putting the Baby Phat creator on blast. After Rus shared a heartfelt message thanking the Texas native for supporting him during a low moment, KL was among those adding fuel to the fire in the comments. "Not 'by my bed!!' Lolol 😂😂," she wrote on her story after seeing her co-parent's post. "What is this I'm seeing in the news today?? Lol, y'all some wild boys frfr 🫣."

Kimora Lee Seemingly Shades Usher & Russell Simmons on IG

So far, most IG users aren't taking kindly to the model's antics. "Slandering an unhealed person's NAME while you keep their last name as your NAME is quite insidious," one Instagram user chastised Kimora Lee under @theshaderoom's post. "If I was her I’d keep real quiet when her husband Tim robbed $93,000,000 from Malaysian banks and faces 25 years in jail," another called out the fashion icon's new romantic partner.

Social Media Reacts

Countless others have been rushing to Usher's defense amid the drama. "This was unnecessary, and this is one of the reasons Black men don't speak up. Regardless of their situation, he was acknowledging Usher as a friend/brother at one of his lowest points. #MentalHealthAwareness BLACK MEN'S MENTAL HEALTH IS EQUALLY AS IMPORTANT!" Keep scrolling to read more responses to KL's shade, and check back in with HNHH later to catch up on music/pop culture news.

