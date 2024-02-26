Usher Shares Hilarious Video From His Honeymoom

Usher has had about as busy of a 2024 as anybody so far. That was mainly because he performed on one of the biggest stages in all of music earlier this month. The Super Bowl Halftime show is always a spectacular affair and the R&B legend raised the bar even higher by inviting along some very special guests to perform some of the biggest hits of his career. Additionally, he released his first new album in six years. It was called Coming Home and contains the hit single "Good Good" with 21 Savage and Summer Walker.

Another story that didn't come out until the days following the Super Bowl, is that Usher used his time in Las Vegas to do more than just perform. He used the opportunity to secure a marriage certificate and ultimately get married. Unsurprisingly, he's celebrating both the marriage and his performance on a gorgeous looking honeymoon. "Inner Peace, Inner Peace,...Inner Piece of DEEZ CANNONBALLZ!!!" he captioned a video shared to Instagram. In the clip his girlfriend is enjoying a relaxing swim in a stunning looking vacation home. But her "inner peace" is interrupted when Usher comes rushing into frame and does a cannonball into the pool. Check out the hilarious video below.

Read More: What Is Usher's Best-Selling Album?

Usher's Hilarious Honeymoon Video

Usher is following his wave of renewed interest from the Super Bowl with a massive tour this year. Fans will get the chance to see even more of his big hits in person as he hits dozens of major cities. Unfortunately, his tour became the newest in a long line of shows to have a rough ticket release on Ticketmaster.

Fans trying to get tickets to Usher's show found long waits that sometimes resulted in tickets being sold out before they could even get in to buy them. Others found exorbitantly high ticket prices as resellers began listing them almost immediately. What do you think of Usher's hilarious video from his honeymoon? Do you have tickets to any of his tour shows this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Usher's "Coming Home" Features, Ranked

[Via]