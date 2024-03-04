Russell Simmons Thanks Usher For Paying Him A Visit, Fans Go Wild With Theories

Russell Simmons is spending a lot of time in Bali doing yoga, and it looks like a special someone recently popped by to visit him. Moreover, he recently shared a couple of new posts and pictures on Instagram of Usher's recent visit, which really lifted his spirits. However, people in the comments had a lot to unpack, both due to the music executive's past alleged crimes concerning sexual misconduct and the R&B star's implicit mention in a lawsuit against Diddy accusing the Bad Boy mogul of similar behavior. In addition, some took issue with a child's opened legs in one of the pictures, especially as it relates to this background.

"[Red heart emoji] Morning flow with a bunch of really happy Bali friends," Russell Simmons captioned his Instagram post. "The generosity of spirit exuded by my friend @usher was amazing. Fyi people were / are always so happy to be in his presence... So when I / they practice with him its a honor." The former Def Jam boss' industry ties, such as with the Confessions artist, became significantly smaller upon various claims of sexual assault and other crimes.

"When I was at the lowest point in my life i woke up and this man was sitting by my bed," Russell Simmons continued in another IG post's caption. "I had known usher since he was a kid but we really bonded because of our mutual love for self discovery and our belief in Yogic science as a direct route to realizing Gods [consciousness] in ourselves. People remember to remember this... a friend walks in when others walk out. I will never forget the generosity of spirit i witnessed in this man. God bless you baby bro @usher [praying hands emoji] love you !!!!"

Meanwhile, the Super Bowl halftime show performer's yet to respond publicly to the Diddy suit. In a recently resurfaced clip, he actually speaks on a wild experience he had while living with Sean Combs at age 13. This falls under darker context now, and this show of solidarity is also raising eyebrows. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Russell Simmons.

