Ariana Grande Harmonizes With Brandy & Monica On Remix Of "The Boy Is Mine"

Grande's mega hit of 2024 gets some assistance from R&B mainstays.

Ariana Grande had a lot of people talking and not in a good way about her new album eternal sunshine. The record centers around the complicated nature of relationships and the feeling of love overall. A lot of listeners were turned off by some of the lyrics and storytelling on her seventh project. Subsequently, it followed shortly after the divorce of Dalton Gomez. Many have labeled her as a homewrecker, as she is now in a new relationship with actor Ethan Slater. One of the tracks that makes reference to her "bad girl" side is "the boy is mine", which now has a remix.

One of many hit songs on the record, Grande drew inspiration from Brandy and Monica's 90's track of the same name. So, in a bit of a full-circle moment, the Boca Raton, Florida native is now giving the R&B balladeers their flowers with this remix. Overall, there is not much of a difference from the original version of "the boy is mine" to this one. Brandy and Monica harmonize with Grande throughout, and the bridge and final repeating of the chorus are longer. There are high points, especially when their voices meld. It creates a rich sonic experience, and it is cool to see Grande work with these legends. The remix to "the boy is mine" is out now and is released as a two-pack with the inaugural version.

Listen To "The Boy Is Mine (Remix)" By Ariana Grande, Brandy, & Monica

