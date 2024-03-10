Ariana Grande Addresses "Hateful Messages" In Response To New Album

Ariana Grande has asked fans to stop posting "hateful messages" on social media in response to her new album, Eternal Sunshine. The deeply personal project comes after Grande and Dalton Gomez split following two years of marriage. She's since begun seeing her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

“I just wanted to say, anyone that is sending a hateful message to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “It is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage. (And is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music). I ask that you please do not. It is not how to support me. It is the opposite. Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a though line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely.”

Read More: Ariana Grande Reveals Her First Impression Of Remaking Brandy & Monica's Smash Hit "The Boy Is Mine"

Ariana Grande Attends Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Grande dropped Eternal Sunshine on Friday as her first full album since her 2020 project, Positions. That effort spent two weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. Eternal Sunshine is off to a strong start as well, becoming the most-streamed album in a single day of 2024. She described the project as "kind of a concept album" comprising "different heightened pieces of the same story, of the same experience" after sharing the lead single, "Yes, And?" That song debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100. Check out Grande's latest post on Instagram below.

Ariana Grande Speaks Out On IG

Image Via Instagram @arianagrande

Grande's Instagram post comes ahead of her appearance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Dune star Josh Brolin will be hosting the episode. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ariana Grande and Eternal Sunshine on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez File For Divorce

[Via]