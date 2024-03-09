Jhene Aiko Draws Backlash Online For Seemingly Shading Ariana Grande's New Album

While some fans felt like this was justified shade for their own issues with Ari, others thought it was way too messy to shade your partner's ex.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Jhene Aiko Ariana Grande Shade Backlash Twitter X New Album Music News

Jhene Aiko is catching some heat, but also some defense, online due to one of her most recent IG Stories. Moreover, she reposted the following message: "Careful! We quickly get used to most things and easily forget how amazing they are," and soundtracked it with her song, "Eternal Sunshine." However, some fans called the singer out because she seemed to shade Ariana Grande's new album, which is also called eternal sunshine and that came out that same day she posted the message. As such, some thought that this was no coincidence and a deliberate attempt to undermine her current partner Big Sean's ex-girlfriend.

Regardless, some fans didn't really see this as a big deal for a couple of different reasons. First, there are the people that have their own issues with Ariana Grande and thus justify any attempt, assumption, or claim that paints her in a more negative light. Then, some fans think that Jhene Aiko could've just been a victim of coincidence here, as it's not like "eternal sunshine" is a trademarked phrase. Also, she's not really the type of artist to engage in that stuff too much, or at least it's not a part of how she carries herself online. Perhaps more hardcore fans can confirm or deny this in the comments.

Read More: Childish Gambino Ducks Jhene Aiko Friend Zone Rumors, But Fans Aren’t Letting Him Off The Hook

Jhene Aiko Seems To Shade Ariana Grande On IG, Fans React

Meanwhile, there are some other and more pressing circumstances that Jhene Aiko's probably worried about, which is another reason as to why this is probably innocuous. For example, she was reportedly hit with a lawsuit over a 2022 car crash for negligence. While this probably won't be a big legal case or anything like that, it's definitely something that takes precedence over attempting to start more drama online. For that reason, we wouldn't be too pressed about a simple IG Story. Still, check out more reactions to it below.

More Reactions

Regardless, what do you think about this whole debacle and the parties involved? Do you agree with criticism of the pop singer or did the R&B star go a little bit too far with these supposed allusions? However you may feel, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. As always, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Jhene Aiko, Ariana Grande, and Big Sean.

Read More: Ariana Grande Reveals Her First Impression Of Remaking Brandy & Monica’s Smash Hit “The Boy Is Mine”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media AwardsGossipJhene Aiko Reportedly Hit With Lawsuit Over 2022 Car Crash
2014 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Day 3GossipChildish Gambino Ducks Jhene Aiko Friend Zone Rumors, But Fans Aren't Letting Him Off The Hook
Joe Scarnici/Getty ImagesGossipJhene Aiko Says "Bye" In Lingerie-Clad Photoshoot Amid Big Sean Split
SexyyRedJheneAikoGossipSexyy Red & Jhene Aiko Are Surprisingly Similar, Music Lovers Point Out