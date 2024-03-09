Jhene Aiko Draws Backlash Online For Seemingly Shading Ariana Grande's New Album

Jhene Aiko is catching some heat, but also some defense, online due to one of her most recent IG Stories. Moreover, she reposted the following message: "Careful! We quickly get used to most things and easily forget how amazing they are," and soundtracked it with her song, "Eternal Sunshine." However, some fans called the singer out because she seemed to shade Ariana Grande's new album, which is also called eternal sunshine and that came out that same day she posted the message. As such, some thought that this was no coincidence and a deliberate attempt to undermine her current partner Big Sean's ex-girlfriend.

Regardless, some fans didn't really see this as a big deal for a couple of different reasons. First, there are the people that have their own issues with Ariana Grande and thus justify any attempt, assumption, or claim that paints her in a more negative light. Then, some fans think that Jhene Aiko could've just been a victim of coincidence here, as it's not like "eternal sunshine" is a trademarked phrase. Also, she's not really the type of artist to engage in that stuff too much, or at least it's not a part of how she carries herself online. Perhaps more hardcore fans can confirm or deny this in the comments.

Jhene Aiko Seems To Shade Ariana Grande On IG, Fans React

Meanwhile, there are some other and more pressing circumstances that Jhene Aiko's probably worried about, which is another reason as to why this is probably innocuous. For example, she was reportedly hit with a lawsuit over a 2022 car crash for negligence. While this probably won't be a big legal case or anything like that, it's definitely something that takes precedence over attempting to start more drama online. For that reason, we wouldn't be too pressed about a simple IG Story. Still, check out more reactions to it below.

what do you think about this whole debacle and the parties involved? Do you agree with criticism of the pop singer or did the R&B star go a little bit too far with these supposed allusions?

