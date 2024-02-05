Childish Gambino Ducks Jhene Aiko Friend Zone Rumors, But Fans Aren't Letting Him Off The Hook

Childish Gambino is reveling in more success as of late for his Prime Video television series Mr. & Mrs. Smith. If that title sounds familiar, it is because it is. Gambino and female co-star Maya Erskine rebooted the classic comedy/action film of the same name that starred previous real-life fling, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Critics, especially on Rotten Tomatoes are enjoying Childish Gambino's (Donald Glover's) take on the early 2000s production. Whenever a new show or movie is out, media companies are always going to ask the main actors to do interviews and Q&A's.

The leads sat down to ask each other some questions hosted by Buzzfeed, according to HipHopDX. One juicy inquiry that came up during Childish Gambino and Erskine's chat was, "What is a rumor that you hate that is out that you wanna disprove right now?" The multi-talent answered vaguely, "There was a rumor I got friend-zoned by someone once. But I didn’t get friend-zoned by them. I got other zoned." Gambino refused to reveal who the mystery woman was.

Read More: Travis Scott Calls Out Grammys Mid-Performance After Being Snubbed 10 Times

Fans Think Jhene Aiko Broke Gambino's Heart

But, if there is one thing you can count on, it is that fans will find a way to dig up a celebrity's past. The Twitter user above hilariously worked in some old photos of Gambino and R&B star Jhene Aiko. Of course, the songstress is back with Big Sean now. But, in the early 2010s, the Childish and Jhene spoke about each other quite a bit. The rapper and actor was in awe of Aiko saying things like, "I think she’s special. She doesn’t need anyone... She’s off in her own world." On the other hand, she was more blunt. "We’re good friends. That’s all I’m going to say… We’re still getting to know each other." But, both are doing good without each other in life and music.

What are your thoughts on Childish Gambino avoiding who he was possibly friend-zoned by? Do you think the fans are right with their Jhene Aiko prediction? Should they have seen things through back in the day? What is your favorite collaborative track of theirs? Are you going to check out his new show Mr. & Mrs. Smith? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Childish Gambino and Jhene Aiko. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of pop culture and music.

Read More: Coi Leray BTS Video Has Fans Falling For Her All Over Again

[Via]