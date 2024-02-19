Jhene Aiko Reportedly Hit With Lawsuit Over 2022 Car Crash

According to reports, Jhene Aiko is being sued by a woman who alleges that the songstress rear-ended her car in 2022. The woman, Genelle Ligot, accuses Aiko of being negligent behind the wheel, which she claims has left her with injuries and a financial burden. Ligot is seeking damages, alleging that the accident caused her "wage loss, loss of use of property, hospital and medical expenses, general damage, property damage and loss of earning capacity.” She's additionally demanding a trial with a jury.

The suit claims that Ligot was stopped at a traffic light at the corner of Ventura Boulevard and Hayvenhurst Avenue in Encino, California in July of 2022 when the accident occurred. “Ligot was stopped at a traffic light when [Aiko] struck [her] from behind. Due to the negligent actions of [Aiko] while operating the motor vehicle, [Ligot] was injured in health, strength, and activity," it reads.

Jhene Aiko Accused Of Negligence

Singer Jhene Aiko attends the '2017 Billboard Music Awards' and ELLE Present Women In Music at YouTube Space LA at YouTube Space LA on May 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, however, this isn't the only car accident Jhene Aiko has allegedly gotten into. In 2013, she announced to fans that she and her young daughter Namiko had been in a “bad car accident.” Details of the crash remain unclear, however, she did open up about some of her injuries. She revealed that the accident left her with a broken wrist, a chipped tooth, and stitches in her chin. Luckily, Namiko was completely uninjured.

"Thank u all for the prayers . I get to go home …. Just a broken wrist , chipped tooth and stitches in my chin,“ she Tweeted at the time. "Most importantly Nami is ok , not a scratch … as she was also in the car , in the backseat with me." What do you think of Jhene Aiko getting hit with a lawsuit for her alleged 2022 car accident? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

