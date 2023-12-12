2 Chainz Speaks After Nasty Car Accident Involving Alleged Drunk Driver: "Praise God For The Blessings"

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne have been having a great year due to the release of Welcome 2 Collegrove. While there have been critics who do not like it, a lot of fans are still bumping this project. Unfortunately, when you are riding high, the world has it out for you in some shape and form. Frighteningly for 2 Chainz, he was a victim of a nasty rear-ending a couple of nights ago.

On the morning of December 9, he was driving on the I-95 exit ramp when a black Tesla smashed the back of his vehicle. Authorities on the scene believe the driver was under the influence. With it happening in the early morning, it is certainly a likely possibility. 2 Chainz recorded a video of himself being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

2 Chainz Shows How Serious The Accident Was

Luckily, they were minor neck injuries according to Billboard. Additionally, he was only in the hospital for a couple of hours at the latest. The front end of the driver's Tesla was totaled. He shared an image of the damages on his Instagram. Tity Boi also thanked his fans for the well wishes and support. "Praise God for the blessings. Things could have been worse, but it wasn’t. Don’t wanna pity party, but i do appreciate every single person that checked up on me."

Luckily, they were minor neck injuries according to Billboard. Additionally, he was only in the hospital for a couple of hours at the latest. The front end of the driver's Tesla was totaled. He shared an image of the damages on his Instagram. Tity Boi also thanked his fans for the well wishes and support. "Praise God for the blessings. Things could have been worse, but it wasn't. Don't wanna pity party, but i do appreciate every single person that checked up on me."

